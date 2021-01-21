LanguageLine For Educators Now Available On Amazon

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators can now access professional LanguageLine interpreters through Amazon, the global leader in language services announced today.

School districts and individual instructors can now purchase a bundle of LanguageLine interpreting minutes via the Amazon website or Amazon app, and then bring a live, professional interpreter into a video or audio call in more than 240 languages. LanguageLine's interpreters are available on demand within seconds - no appointment is necessary.

"English is not the primary language in one out of five American households, and more than 10 percent of U.S. students are English Language Learners," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Family engagement is also a challenge, particularly during distance learning.

"We want to get educators, students, and families the language assistance they require. Schools often purchase supplies and services through Amazon. We are meeting educators where they are most comfortable so that they can quickly access the quality interpretation support they greatly need. This also provides cost certainty. By delivering virtual school interpreters through Amazon, we will help educators eliminate language barriers and clear the way for learning."

Interpreters can easily be accessed via any smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or other networked device through the LanguageLine app. With a single click of a button educators can reach professional interpreters in 240 languages, including American Sign Language.

The LanguageLine educational bundle includes 250 interpreting minutes for a cost of just $999. Schools will be able to deploy the LanguageLine app on up to 100 devices, empowering educators to reach an on-demand interpreter in video or audio with just one touch. LanguageLine's virtual school interpreters are a perfect resource for one-on-one sessions, tutoring meetings, parent-teacher conferences, and counseling sessions. The service can also be used within Individual Learning Plans (ILP) and Individual Education Plans (IEP).

Upon making their purchase, buyers will be given three things:

Instructions for downloading the LanguageLine app to their devices; An authentication code to activate their account to access audio and video interpreting support; An available video tutorial on how to best use the service is also provided within the app

The LanguageLine educational bundle can be purchased on the Amazon website via this link or by typing "LanguageLine Solutions" into the search bar.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 13,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

