LandSouth Standardizes On Procore For Construction Management

Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR) , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that LandSouth Construction, a best-in-class builder of innovative multifamily and senior living facilities in the United States, has chosen Procore as its only construction management platform. Procore's single platform is replacing more than five current software packages, streamlining LandSouth customers' access to information and improving consistency, and resulting in fewer financial risks.

By leveraging the Procore platform, LandSouth will be able to increase its safety, productivity and efficiency, while providing its teams with a single, trustworthy source of information. Specific benefits of Procore include:

Enhanced usability in the field

Better collaboration with architects

Sophisticated job comparison reporting

Ability to have project data available to all departments.

"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digitization in the construction industry, and the value of having a single construction management platform became clear — and its potential to drive greater profitability," said Jamie DeWispelare, CFO of LandSouth. "LandSouth will stay at the forefront of the industry, with Procore's platform taking us to the next level of project management, documentation and financial performance."

LandSouth has a passion for perfection and has established a new standard of excellence in construction, focused on providing the highest level of service to customers, employees, subcontractors and suppliers. The company has earned a reputation for employing the latest, most relevant technologies and programs to optimize project management, performance and delivery. Staying current, pushing the envelope and fine-tuning its systems are the leading contributors to its high level of client satisfaction, with over 80% of the business coming from repeat clients.

"The industry is setting ever-higher bars across the board, from customer satisfaction to greater efficiency and productivity. LandSouth is a great example of how a company finds success," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore Founder and CEO. "They achieve this by adopting the latest technologies designed to help them meet their goals across all their projects. We are honored that LandSouth has chosen Procore to take them to the next level."

Procore is a solution purpose-built for construction by construction experts, with a deep understanding of its end users. To learn more about Procore, please visit Procore.com.

About LandSouth

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. Learn more at LandSouth.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

