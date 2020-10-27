LandSouth Breaks Ground On Integra Park At Oak Leaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor has begun construction on Integra Park at Oak Leaf, an amenities-rich apartment community in Orange Park, FL.

LandSouth is committed to delivering the highest quality, best-in-class multifamily communities. Integra Park at Oak Leaf will have five four-story buildings and will be located south of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. Integra Park at Oak Leaf's developer is Integra Land Company. The project is scheduled to be completed in Spring, 2022.

"Integra Land Company is committed to delivering state of the art, beautiful developments and we are honored to work with them again," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "Integra Park at Oak Leaf will provide Orang Park residents with a great place to live, along with the best the area has to offer."

Charlan Brock & Associate is the architectural firm for Integra Park at Oak Leaf. Kenny Walker will serve as the project manager and lead the Integra Park project.

With 249 units, Integra Park at Oak Leaf will offer residents several amenities in this urban design, including pool, dog parks, fitness center, grilling stations, courtyards, elevators, and garages. Residents can choose from 11 one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, with or without balconies. Interior highlights include granite countertops, tile floors, and screened balconies. Integra Park at Oak Leaf is also near several area restaurants and retail locations.

"Integra Park is another great opportunity for LandSouth to continue our commitment to excellence in multifamily developments. We're excited to watch Integra Park at Oak Leaf come to life," stated Kenny Walker, LandSouth Project Manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Santos Flats Apartments. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities through superior construction management and building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

