LandSouth Breaks Ground On Luxury Apartment Community Off Fowler Avenue In Tampa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor began construction on a 292-unit, luxury multifamily development located off Fowler Avenue in northeastern Tampa, Florida.

LIV Development is the developer of the Fowler Avenue community. This is the third project that LandSouth and LIV are building together in the Tampa Bay region. "We enjoy a great partnership with LIV Development," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President, and CEO. "We're thrilled to work with them to bring luxury living opportunities to the growing Tampa area."

Built on 32 acres, the development will include three-story apartment buildings, two-story carriage buildings, and a standalone clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness/yoga center, demonstration kitchen, and game rooms. Charlan Brock & Associates, the development architect, designed the project to preserve natural characteristics. Unit finishes will include granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, kitchen islands, full-size stainless-steel appliances, washer/dryers, and designer fixtures.

The Fowler Avenue site is centrally located immediately off I-75, providing proximity to Hidden River, New Tampa, and the Tampa Innovation District. This community will be less than four miles from the University of South Florida, the James Haley Veterans Hospital, the Moffit Cancer Center, the USF Research Park, and the Amazon Fulfillment Center under construction in Temple Terrace.

LandSouth is committed to delivering best-in-class multifamily communities. To accomplish this, LandSouth will employ its unique, integrated construction approach to build the Fowler Avenue project. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven construction procedures, systems, and technology.

Jeff Ryan will lead the LandSouth project team as project manager for this development.

"LandSouth and LIV have worked together several times to bring superb communities to life. This project will serve as another example of the best in multifamily living and our continued commitment to excellence," stated Jeff Ryan, LandSouth Project Manager.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

