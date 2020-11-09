Landsea Homes Acquires 306 New Homesites In Tracy, California

Homesites Will Make Up Three New Neighborhoods in a Community Landsea is Calling "Ellis Town and Country"

TRACY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, today announced that it has acquired 306 new homesites to create the new community Ellis Town and Country in Tracy, CA.

"This is an important acquisition for our division, as it marks Landsea Homes' expansion to the outer Bay Area," said Josh Santos, northern California division president. "We're very excited to bring our high-quality, best-in-class High Performance Homes to a high-demand area where prices are significantly more attainable compared to the core-Bay Area. Ellis Town and Country will provide vibrant, modern living at its best to prospective homebuyers."

The new community will consist of three different neighborhoods by size, all located within the Ellis master-planned community. Each will offer single-family detached homes, ranging in size from 2,000 square feet to 3,600 square feet. The neighborhoods will be:

Ellis 1 , consisting of 120 new single-family detached homes

, consisting of 120 new single-family detached homes Ellis 2 , consisting of 83 new single-family detached homes

, consisting of 83 new single-family detached homes Ellis 3, consisting of 103 new single-family detached homes with alleys

Land development is expected to begin in 2020, with the new homes available in late 2021.

The Ellis master-planned community features world-class amenities that encourage quality time together, including the ceremonial center, Village Green, where neighbors, family and friends can meet, grab a bite together and enjoy entertainment. The community also includes several parks, an aquatic park, a dog park and a storage facility.

Tracy has a population of 82,900 and is conveniently situated just an hour from Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose. The city has established itself as an important suburb to the San Francisco Bay Area, with a solid base of small businesses, national retailers and restaurants. It is also conveniently located near the Bay Delta, Yosemite, and Tahoe for various recreations.

" Tracy is a wonderful place for individuals and families alike to live," added Santos. "With its top-rated schools, shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, the city provides for an overall great quality of life."

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes in other Bay Area communities, including Catalina in Santa Clara, Skylark at Sanctuary Village in Newark and Relevae at Wilder in Orinda.

In September, Landsea Homes acquired 80 new three-story townhomes in Novato at Verandah at Valley Oaks. Select floorplans will feature rooftop decks with expansive views of either the water or hillsides with beautiful protected heritage oak trees. The grand opening is slated for late fall 2021.

Landsea Homes announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) - Get Report, which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information about Landsea Homes, please visit: www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes is a California-based homebuilding company that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, northern California and southern California.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live - in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-acquires-306-new-homesites-in-tracy-california-301168878.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes