Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services Facilitates Accommodation Ship Charters For The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) In Glasgow, Scotland

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services , leaders in sourcing and logistics for vessel charters, floating accommodations and cruise events worldwide, has brokered a cruiseferry charter from Tallink Grupp and is currently under negotiations for a second Tallink ship to supply critical housing during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, will host the conference in Glasgow, Scotland between 31 October and 12 November 2021.

Both ships, Silja Europa and Tallink Romantika, are operated by Estonia-based Tallink Grupp and will be docked in Scotland for 25 to 31 days to serve as floating hotels. Silja Europa will provide 1119 sleeping rooms while Tallink Romantika has 685 rooms to accommodate the organizers workforce; providing security, production, audio/visual, build & technical services to COP26. Catering services will also be provided on board the ships. Landry & Kling is providing logistics for the vessel charter project, including coordination with the port, ships staff, and UK Port Health.

"Bringing in accommodation ships is an ideal, cost-effective solution that will solve the critical workforce housing needs of COP26," said Joyce Landry, CEO Landry & Kling. "Both Silja Europa and Tallink Romantika will provide safe and secure accommodations that are warm and dry. with little to no impact on the environment."

Accommodation Ship SolutionsThis is the second accommodation ship charter project that Landry & Kling has facilitated in the UK this year for a large-scale global conference, further positioning the company as the industry leader specializing in complex ship and vessel charters. Landry & Kling also brokered the cruise ferry Silja Europa to house 1,000 police officers during the June 2021 G7 Summit in Cornwall, England.

Passenger ships, accommodation barges and other vessels present a turnkey solution to the challenge of providing temporary housing for workers and teams of people. They are especially useful for projects such as mining, construction, offshore oil & gas, wind farms, film production, disaster relief and humanitarian aid. For more information, visit landrykling.com or call +1 786 594 0732.

About Landry & KlingSince 1982, Miami-based Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services has provided ship solutions and custom logistics for cruise meetings and incentives, ship buy-outs, offshore vessel projects, and dockside ship charters for global government and sporting events. The company is an approved vendor with FEMA and has assisted with numerous government contracts. Landry & Kling is an approved minority women-owned business, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. (WBENC).

