LandrumHR Names Tom Deen Chief Information Officer

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Deen has been named Chief Information Officer for LandrumHR.

Deen is a highly accomplished IT professional with more than 20 years of leadership, service delivery and technology portfolio management. He has been with LandrumHR since February 2019 and has leveraged technology to achieve aggressive growth objectives and enhanced critical systems that enable effective business performance while building business intelligence.

"Tom has helped enhance our IT infrastructure and focus our development opportunities on what is most meaningful to our clients," said LandrumHR CEO and President Britt Landrum, III. "Under his leadership, we have successfully migrated many of our key resources to the cloud - which has proven essential to our increasingly remote operations and national client base."

Before coming to LandrumHR, Deen served as Vice President of Global Technology Services at TSYS (now Global Payments) and in technology roles in senior leadership at Insight Direct and Synovus Financial. Deen earned a BS in Information Systems from Western International University, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Having Deen as part of the Executive Leadership Team is key to the next phase of the company's growth, Landrum said. "Our custom integration and development work are what strategically sets us apart from other providers in the mid-size HR space," Landrum said. "Tom and his team are successfully building first-class solutions our clients expect as we grow into new markets."

LandrumHR helps organizations simplify their people equation through permanent and interim staffing, enterprise-wide consulting, HR augmentation and outsourcing, and workforce solutions.

