Landmark Credit Union Adds New Glendale, Wisconsin Branch

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union kicked-off the new year by opening its new Glendale, Wis., branch at 6300 N. Port Washington Rd. The new location's operations align with the credit union's current model of offering drive-thru service and appointments for select in-person and curbside services.

"Our branches play an important role in building awareness of our brand and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This remains true even as we continue to advance new ways for our members to manage their everyday financial needs."

"Adding Glendale to our network further supports our goal to provide members with a wide variety of ways to interact with us," explained Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer. "This flexibility has been important during the pandemic. While we know many activities can be performed via the online and mobile channels, there are still certain activities where an appointment at a branch may be needed and whether it is using our drive-thru, curbside, or by appointment options, we continue to ensure that our members can choose an option that best meets their needs."

In addition to the new Glendale branch, Landmark has three additional construction projects currently underway. The credit union's new headquarters in Brookfield is scheduled for completion this spring. Branches in Mequon and Waukesha are also currently in the early phases of construction with planned completion this summer and fall respectively.

To celebrate the addition of the Glendale branch location, Landmark donated $1,000 to St. Francis Children's Center, a local organization focused on providing quality education and support to children with special needs and enabling them to reach their greatest potential.

As Wisconsin's largest credit union, Landmark has over $5.0 billion in assets and more than 750 employees, who serve over 360,000 members at 34 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.

