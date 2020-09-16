Landis Gyr And Vodafone Business Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Deliver Innovative Cellular IoT Capabilities For Energy Management

ZUG, Switzerland and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector, and Vodafone Business, a leader in IoT with over 100m connections worldwide, today announced a strategic global agreement.

Using Vodafone Business' IoT services, Landis+Gyr utility customers can benefit from Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect solution providing reliable and secure service accessing multiple carrier networks without the hassle of needing to manage multiple subscription contracts. The global nature of the agreement ensures seamless access to more than 400 networks in 180 countries using a single subscriber identity profile.

Building on IoT zero-touch capability, Landis+Gyr utility customers will benefit from improved deployment speed and management of cellular smart grid devices. In addition, the partnership delivers unprecedented low-power wide-area (LPWA) technology capabilities today, with the ability to seamlessly transition to 5G networks where and when these networks are available. Combined with a long-term services contract, the solution provides unprecedented coverage to ensure longevity matching the lifecycle of utility assets.

Werner Lieberherr, Landis+Gyr's Chief Executive Officer said: "The partnership between Landis+Gyr and Vodafone Business, a global leader in IoT communication solutions, will allow us to further elevate our offerings to meet the unique needs of our customers today and in the future. Together, we will be able to deliver longevity and quality of service to match utility asset lifecycles, creating the base for interactive smart grids with increasing intelligence embedded at the grid edge. This will enable our customers, energy consumers and entire communities to manage energy in a more informed way, making a positive impact on the environment."

Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business, said: "IoT is key to the digitalization of the utilities sector. Connecting assets will help manage energy better and support the safe integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, helping to reduce carbon footprints. We believe advances in cellular networking technology will enable more and more companies to be not only more resilient and future-ready, but also more sustainable."

Landis+Gyr cellular solutions are designed to complement existing AMI networks or be deployed as primary networks to connect advanced meters, sensors and IoT devices. With its managed services model, Landis+Gyr provides a turnkey solution with the flexibility and IoT capabilities to support energy management and consumer engagement.

About Landis+GyrLandis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, the company delivers innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,800 people in over 30 countries across five continents with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

About Vodafone Vodafone is a leading technology communications company keeping society connected and building a digital future for everyone.

Vodafone is focused on two scaled and differentiated regional platforms in Europe and Africa. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 22 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As at 30 June 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

We connect for a better future. We are optimistic about how technology and connectivity can enhance the future and improve people's lives. Through our business, we aim to build a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet. That is why we have committed to improve one billion lives and halve our environmental impact by 2025.

