Landing Rock Cash Management Promotes Robert Bent To Executive Position

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing Rock Group LLC ("Landing Rock"), an affiliate of Double Rock Corp., today announced that Robert Bent has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Banking Relationships. "Bob quickly mastered his initial role at Landing Rock, winning new bank relationships and clients. His tenure at the Federal Reserve and his time at corporations like Tyco International have resonated well in the cash management industry and we're pleased to have Bob now in a management role with more responsibility," said Landing Rock President Bruce Bent II.

Robert Bent comments, "I'm looking forward to my new role with Landing Rock Cash Management and am especially interested in learning more from our institutional clients and advisor relationships. One thing is certainly clear. Right now, safety, liquidity, and the direction of interest rates are very much on their minds. They want to be properly positioned for the future, both short and long term."

The promotion received praise from national investment advisors as well. Randall Chenot, a well-respected advisor with Investors Brokerage of Texas, said, "I've been providing cash management solutions to institutional investors like school districts and other public entities for many years now. Landing Rock continues to be an excellent partner for our firm and, with Bob's background and experience, he is a tremendous asset for us and our clients."

Landing Rock Group LLC is an online cash management provider to direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as financial advisors and their clients. Landing Rock is a subsidiary of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock's Terms and Conditions before investing.

Contacts:

Landing Rock Robert BentSVP of Banking Relationships rbent@landingrock.com561-866-2820

Double Rock Corp. Bruce Bent IIPresident bbentii@landingrock.com

