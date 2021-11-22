Lancer Skincare Partners With ByondXR To Launch Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByondXR, one of the most rapidly growing virtual tech startups, and Lancer Skincare, the premier Beverly Hills-based international skincare brand and expert on dermatological care, proudly announce the launch of the Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop, the first-ever for a prestige skincare brand in the U.S. Led by world renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, Lancer Skincare's new virtual store will provide customers with in-home benefits of the Lancer Dermatology practice through a curated, digital experience that steps into the newly growing Metaverse.

The launch of the virtual store will facilitate Lancer Skincare's entry into the 3D realm, inviting customers into an engaging and educational experience that offers the chance to discover new products and expertise from Dr. Lancer himself, despite geographical limits. As the first dermatology-based prestige skincare brand and medical practice in the U.S. to offer customers a fully virtual retail experience, Lancer Skincare's new store will incorporate a variety of immersive offerings, beginning with a skin quiz featuring an avatar of Dr. Lancer to provide product recommendations upon entry. Customers will then be directed to a shoppable product wall before being redirected to Lancer Skincare's website to complete purchases.

The virtual store will also include a media section with informational brand videos, along with beauty and skincare tips from Dr. Lancer and Lancer Skincare brand ambassador, Candace Cameron Bure. Dedicated rooms will be incorporated into the virtual space in early 2022 which will address specific skincare concerns, host virtual customer events and provide additional immersive experiences for shoppers.

"Lancer Skincare is innovative, agile and inclusive, and this new experience is aimed at inspiring and engaging our customers in customizing their skincare regimen," said Lancer Skincare CEO Tracey Sameyah. "We believe that every consumer should have access to credible knowledge for skin health and personalized product recommendations, and our new virtual store will provide that for customers."

In the midst of a dramatically changing e-commerce market, ByondXR's immersive virtual experiences bridge the gap between shopping online and visiting a physical store, allowing for customers to make a more personalized connection with brands. With innovative, true-to-life renderings, ByondXR's technology will allow Lancer Skincare to expand its digital footprint and provide new experiences for customers throughout the world that align with the developing Metaverse.

"It is a true honor to work with Dr. Lancer and his team at Lancer Skincare," said Noam Levavi, CEO at ByondXR. "Their vision of personalizing a virtual experience with Lancer Skincare for any client at any place and time is ingenious, and introduces dermatology-based skincare to the Metaverse for the first time."

Dr. Lancer adds, "I have been dedicated to developing effective treatments to keep people looking their best throughout my career and with the Lancer Skincare virtual store, customers will be able to benefit from a consultation without having to travel to my office. We want to create an inviting and innovative space that encourages them to start a better skin routine and leave the experience having learned something valuable."

Founded in 1983, Dr. Lancer has brought his philosophy of "From Practice To Product" to life, developing a range of award-winning products that simulate the attention-to-detail and service provided to clients at the Lancer Dermatology Clinic in Beverly Hills. With a long list of A-list clients including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, and Jennifer Lopez, Lancer Skincare has become a pioneer of dermatological care, combining their industry expertise with cutting-edge technology and superior products.

The virtual Lancer Skincare store is available to experience at LancerSkincare.com beginning today, November 22, 2021. For more information on the Clarifying Spot Solution, Dr. Harold Lancer, and Lancer Skincare, visit www.lancerskincare.com .

About ByondXRFounded in 2016, ByondXR, A true Metaverse pioneer, is transforming retail through its immersive Commerce platform. By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online and decorate their homes more efficiently. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. ByondXR's virtual solutions have given retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment, but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit www.byondxr.com , or view the company's press kit here .

About Lancer Skincare LLCWith four decades of dermatological practice and daily interaction with his patients at his Beverly Hills practice, Dr. Harold Lancer is the authority on radiant, youthful-looking skin. Through his expertise, cutting edge technology and efficacious skincare line, Dr. Lancer has become one of the most sought out dermatology professionals in the world.

Dr. Lancer's study of the skin's natural renewal and repair process led him to develop the Lancer Method, a three-step routine of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish formulated to work synergistically to renew and restore the skin's vitality. In Lancer Skincare's true practice-to-product approach, consumers will be introduced to dermatologist-developed products, created in Beverly Hills and curated for their specific skin needs.

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dr. Lancer spent his youth in Connecticut, received his undergraduate education from Brandeis University and then his medical degree from the University of California/San Diego School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency. He later completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the Tel Hashomer Medical School visiting fellow in plastic surgery, Israel, followed by a residency in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin, UK. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice.

Once only available exclusively to Hollywood's elite at Dr. Lancer's Beverly Hills clinic, Lancer Skincare has evolved into a globally renowned line of advanced anti-aging products available at a variety of luxury retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus. For more information visit www.lancerskincare.com and Instagram @DrLancerRx .

