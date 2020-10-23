PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lana C. Mangold, Ph.D., CFP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Financial Professional for her outstanding contributions in the field of Finance in acknowledgment for her role as a Co-Owner & Accountant with Eagle Retirement Group, LLC.

Situated in Dallas, TX, Eagle Retirement Group, LLC is a financial firm committed to providing the highest level of service to every client. In her current capacity, Dr. Mangold focuses first on discovering what is important to entrepreneurs, small business owners, busy professionals, real people, and the modern family. The firm provides quality, expert wealth planning services that are designed for individuals who are interested in creating a financial roadmap and to guide them towards their goals. The individualized wealth planning process utilizes a team approach and includes drawing from her network of needed professionals. As a Certified Financial Planner practitioner, Dr. Mangold utilizes academic research, continuously updated technology, and advanced portfolio solutions to provide a plan that clarifies and defines her client's goals to achieve a confident financial future for them so they can feel good about retiring.

A distinguished financial professional, Dr. Mangold has garnered over thirty-seven years of experience in the field specializing in all areas of financial planning, real estate, legal investments, and retirement. She attributes her success to developing lasting relationships built upon trust and mutual respect.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Mangold received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Woman's University. She furthered her education, earning a master's degree and doctorate at the University of Texas at Austin. In 1987, she earned a CFP and has continued increasing skill by holding memberships at numerous professional organizations.

An active member of her community, Dr. Mangold is charitable to Jonathon's Place, an organization that provides specialized services and safe housing for youths who have been victims of abuse, abandonment, or neglect. For more information about this organization, please visit www.jpkids.org. A Texas native, Dr. Mangold has lived in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 1974. She has one son and one grandson. When she is not working or spending time with family, she can be found reading, dancing, gardening, sewing, traveling, or writing.

She has published two books. Looking towards the future, she hopes to continue building her business's gross domestic capital to $125,000,000 and to remain physically active and healthy.

Dr. Mangold would like to dedicate this recognition to her great-aunt Dr. Esther Broome and her son Justin L. Clark who is a CFP* for young professionals and businesses.

For more information, please visit www.eagleretirement.com.

