LAMusArt Celebrates 75 Years With Live Stream Benefit Concert Featuring Hamilton's Charlotte Wen

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, 2020 at 8pm, the benefit concert will stream live to raise crucial funds for music and art scholarships for East Los Angeles students Los Angeles Music and Art School ( LAMusArt) announces its...

Los Angeles Music and Art School ( LAMusArt) announces its 75th Birthday Bash, an online auction and livestream benefit concert starring Hamilton's Charlotte Mary Wen and other special guests on September 12, 2020 at 8PM. The one-hour program will celebrate the eastside institution's 75 year legacy, and raise crucial funds for music and art scholarships for East Los Angeles students. The special 60-minute concert will feature performances by Wen, Morgan Anita Wood and LAMusArt students of all ages.

September typically marks the organization's annual Stars for the Arts Benefit, a night of exemplary artistry and impactful philanthropy in support of arts education and performance opportunities for underserved youth. With restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, LAMusArt was compelled to reimagine the live event and reinterpret its momentous birthday in a virtual setting with the help of the board of directors, the Young Professionals Advisory Board, and Miss Charlotte Mary Wen.

Miss Wen joins LAMusArt's 75-year commitment to providing the East LA community with equitable and accessible arts education as the premiere performer of the evening. Currently, she's a cast member of HAMILTON The Musical's "And Peggy Tour." In addition to her roles on various television shows, Wen has wowed audiences at the Hollywood Bowl and in Frozen Live at the Hyperion Theater in Disney's California Adventures. Charlotte will not only impart her virtuosity for the online event, but will bring along a gifted pal and fellow Hamilton player, Morgan Anita Wood, to accompany the performance of Broadway's greatest classics.

Preceding the celebratory live stream event, LAMusArt is hosting an online silent auction presenting highly coveted items ranging from once in a lifetime experiences like a 3 night stay at the Sayulita Villa Amor as well as items like a signed and authenticated LeBron James Lakers jersey and original artwork by Nicholas Mayfield. Proceeds from the auction, which closes at the end of the program, will go directly towards funding LAMusArt's year-round arts education programs. Items are currently available to bid on now.

For more information on LAMusArt's 75th Birthday Bash, please visit www.LAMusArt.org/benefit or call LAMusArt at 323-262-7734. To RSVP, visit www.LAMusArt.org/events.

LAMusArt is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to provide East LA and beyond with equitable access to quality arts education programs. Established in 1945, LAMusArt is the only multidisciplinary destination for high-quality arts instruction located in the community.

