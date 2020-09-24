Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) - Get Report today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 6, 2020.

About Lamb WestonLamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005896/en/