Laliga North America And Verizon Create First-Of-Its-Kind Gaming Platform

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga North America and Verizon announced today that it will launch an always-on gaming platform for amateur gamers, featuring the EA Sports FIFA video game. The free online program called, LaLiga All-Star Gaming Challenge presented by Verizon, will be operated by Boom.TV and runs from May 1 through November 30. Verizon customers will receive exclusive plus-up experiences by joining the program.

The gaming program is a first-of-its-kind for amateur gamers of all levels to gain experience, meet their idols, and improve their FIFA skills. It will be hosted by Olympian and former Colombia Women's National Team Player Melissa Ortiz, media personality Mando Fresko, and FIFA streamer RatedHugo.

The program will be available for participants across the country with showcases in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Antonio, and San Diego. Each region will feature a team captain—either a LaLiga player, LaLiga Ambassador or gaming influencer—who will engage with participants through meet-and-greet and masterclass gaming tutorials. Participants will be assigned to compete in the nearest regions.

Former FC Barcelona and Altético Madrid player and LaLiga Ambassador Luis Garcia is the captain of the San Diego region, which begins its programming today. Other captains include FC Barcelona and U.S. Men's National Team player Sergiño Dest, and Mexico National Team players Diego Lainez (Real Betis) and Hector Herrera (Atlético Madrid). More captains will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winners will be selected through participation and engagement meaning players don't necessarily have to be the best to win. Eight participants will have the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Spain for an immersive gaming and LaLiga experience for them and a guest.

"LaLiga North America and Verizon are harnessing the power of gaming to build a community of fans from all over the country who share a common love of FIFA," said Patrick Lowe, Head of Partnerships for LaLiga North America. "From California to Texas, Florida and New York, LaLiga fans will be connected in new ways, all with the chance for the ultimate prize: a free trip to experience LaLiga with a friend in Spain."

