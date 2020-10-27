Lakeside Software Named A Leader In End-User Experience Management

Independent research firm recognizes Lakeside among top providers in the EUEM market

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the global leader in digital experience monitoring software, has been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q4 2020 report. The report evaluated the 11 most significant providers of EUEM on 10 criteria. In this evaluation, Lakeside was rated as differentiated in telemetry collection, qualitative feedback, third-party integrations, and roadmap criteria. Lakeside also received among the highest scores in the current offering category.

Lakeside's SysTrack platform is a comprehensive endpoint monitoring solution that combines an extensive breadth and depth of data collection with employee sentiment and AI-powered insights to help organizations improve employee experience and productivity while optimizing IT costs. According to the Forrester report, Lakeside "Collects an exceptional amount of experience data. Lakeside's client-side 'sensors' collect more than 7,000 metrics and utilize machine learning to prioritize which data to send to the cloud, enabling IT admins to see only the most relevant experience data."

As one customer noted in the report, "The number of data points that Lakeside collects is much larger than others in the industry."

"We believe being named a leader in this New Wave evaluation affirms what our customers and partners tell us, which is that the ability to quickly identify and resolve your top technology roadblocks is game changing for unleashing productivity and driving IT efficiencies," says Mike Schumacher, Lakeside's CEO. "We view this distinction as part of the growing awareness of employee experience excellence as an imperative — especially now when the shift to remote work has disrupted established workflows and placed greater pressure on the endpoint as the place where work happens. From our perspective, Forrester's recognition underscores our commitment to building a robust platform that helps organizations achieve a deeper understanding of their employees; deliver a great IT experience from any device anywhere; plan and validate IT projects with real user data; and streamline service desk processes through proactive detection."

Forrester also noted in its report that Lakeside "Is a great fit for VDI environments. Customers frequently use Lakeside for desktop transformation because of its robust resource utilization capabilities. It supports Citrix, Microsoft, Nutanix, and VMware out of the box."

According to Schumacher, full VDI support is more important than ever in the era of remote work: "Virtual desktops and apps have been a critical solution for many of our customers to enable their employees to work from home securely. We take great pride in being a tool that customers and partners alike have come to rely on for right-sizing their VDI environment and ensuring a successful transformation."

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in digital experience monitoring. We develop software that provides the visibility IT teams need to design and support productive digital workplaces. Customers use our technology to perform workplace analytics, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and AIOps. Our product, SysTrack, is a digital experience monitoring solution that gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

