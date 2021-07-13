Lakeshore Securities Announces Acquisition Of Lyons Asset Management Inc.

OAKVILLE, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeshore Securities Inc. ("Lakeshore") has acquired Lyons Asset Management Inc. ("LAMI"), an independent and privately owned portfolio management firm.

"LAMI has a track record of outstanding service and results since inception more than 15 years ago. We are thrilled to welcome the LAMI team and clientele to Lakeshore" said Shawn Gonneau, Executive Vice President at Lakeshore.

Lyons Asset Management Inc. founder Michael Lyons, CFA, created the firm during 2005 after having built a successful advisory business at a bank owned dealer. Michael was confident that discretionary portfolio management, focused on a disciplined and conservative value-oriented approach, was the most effective way to serve his clients. He assembled a team at LAMI to help him deliver superior service and advice. The same group will continue to serve clients at Lakeshore.

"We are excited to be part of the Lakeshore organization and feel that this is the best platform for us to continue to manage client portfolios for many years to come" said Mr. Lyons. "The Lakeshore business model and management capabilities provide solutions to challenges faced by many Portfolio Managers and investment firms in the industry today, including bench strength, succession planning and structural conditions that hinder operating efficiencies."

"The acquisition of a well-established and top quality entity such as LAMI demonstrates that we are continuing along our discerning and strategic growth path at Lakeshore," stated Mr. Gonneau. "Lakeshore is committed to providing Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers an independent platform to continue to grow and serve their existing clients in an entrepreneurial environment."

The transaction received all necessary regulatory approvals and closed in June. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lakeshore was advised by Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG).

About Lakeshore Securities

Lakeshore Securities Inc. is an independent privately owned investment management firm. Lakeshore provides advisory and portfolio management services to individuals and their families, corporations, foundations and institutional investors. The head office of the company is located in Oakville, Ontario.

Lakeshore is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

www.lakeshoresecurities.ca

SOURCE Lakeshore Securities Inc.