LakePoint Sports To Put On Chevrolet Primetime Players Weekend, July 30-Aug. 1

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevrolet is partnering with LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, for the Chevrolet Primetime Players Weekend, July 30-Aug. 1. This will mark the fifth event of LakePoint's Champions Weekend platform. Over the course of those three days, elite youth athletes in multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, and beach volleyball, will compete in front of hundreds of college coaches and pro scouts and thousands of fans.

In the Baseball Village, over 650 of the top high school baseball players will participate in the Prep Baseball Reports' Future games, the preeminent scouting event in the country. In addition, over 350 college coaches and scouts are expected to be in attendance.

Next to the Baseball Village, the Prep Hoops Passion Region Finals will take place in the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center. This event will feature the top high school basketball players in the south.

The weekend will include several guest promotions and giveaways, live entertainment, a radio remote broadcast by 680 The Fan, the top sports talk radio station in the southeast, and much more.

"The Chevrolet Primetime Players Weekend is the best way to wrap up the summer travel sports season," LakePoint Sports Director of Marketing David Pate said. "Partnering with a brand like Chevy helps us execute our mission of creating lifelong memories for athletes and their families by creating the ultimate guest experience."

LakePoint takes pride in its ability to safely host top-tier youth athletes and their families. Over the course of the pandemic, the campus provided young athletes a healthy respite and with opportunities to socialize and compete at the highest levels. LakePoint continues to serve as a catalyst for many athletes around the country, as thousands of student-athletes received college scholarships after safely competing on campus. LakePoint will continue to find new ways to safely operate, evolve, and engage athletes, coaches, scouts, and families, with safety as the top priority.

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across each of the eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the "Chevrolet Primetime Players" weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.

About LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com .

