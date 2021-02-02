Lake Nona in Orlando, FL developed by Tavistock Development Company (Photo: Business Wire)

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be among the smart design features incorporated into multiple buildings across Lake Nona, the 17-square-mile visionary community developed by Tavistock Development Company.

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be among the smart design features incorporated into multiple buildings across Lake Nona, the 17-square-mile visionary community developed by Tavistock Development Company. Lake Nona, a 5G-powered Living Lab and one of the country's fastest growing communities, is being built around the convergence of human health and well-being, collaboration, and technological innovation. View Smart Windows have already been installed in five buildings in Lake Nona across office, retail and hospitality projects, and will be installed in more than 30 additional buildings.

View Smart Windows automatically adjust their tint in response to environmental conditions to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling heat and glare; enhance the mental and physical well-being of occupants and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent—helping to mitigate a key cause of climate change.

Every View installation includes an intelligent building network platform that consists of power, data, and communication infrastructure. That platform enables transformative applications such as personalized wellness, using smart windows to enhance cellular coverage including 5G inside buildings, enhanced building security monitoring, and edge computing. These applications can be upgraded remotely or "over the air" without the need for additional cabling, installation costs or materials, effectively resulting in the most intelligent glass in the world.

"We're excited to partner with a forward-thinking partner like View in our Living Lab environment to reimagine how the built environment can enable wellbeing," said Nick Beucher, President of Tavistock Development Company. "Here, we're meticulous about planning and executing how we can make things better for everyone in our community. With View, we have an opportunity to dawn a new age in smart building technology that provides an integrated, seamless experience both inside and out that's constantly updated with such ease."

View applications are installed throughout Lake Nona. In the community's WHIT healthy home prototype (Wellness Home built on Innovation and Technology), View Sense turns indoor spaces into living, breathing environments capable of optimizing humidity, air quality, dust, and noise. In Lake Nona's newest office building, tenants can choose View Immersive Experience, which transforms every window into a transparent, digital, interactive canvas for communicating, collaborating, and entertaining.

"Tavistock is building a truly smart city," said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. "The real estate industry is going through a major transformation, and Lake Nona is showcasing the future: better health and wellness, taking care of our planet, and transformative experiences for tenants. View is providing the platform to do all three, and we are excited to be working with Tavistock to deploy these applications at scale."

About View

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people's health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is also the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain, and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a 'smart building platform' that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit view.com

On Nov 30, 2020, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).

About Lake Nona

Located in Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in America. Known for thoughtfully-designed neighborhoods, top-rated education facilities, business and research clusters, retail and entertainment centers, and diverse workspaces, Lake Nona encompasses the best Central Florida has to offer. Lake Nona sets the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the people who live, work, and visit there by prioritizing forward-thinking technology, strategic partnerships, education, and wellbeing. For more information, visit lakenona.com

