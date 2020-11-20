LAIX Inc. To Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting On December 30, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. (LAIX) - Get Report ("LAIX" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders at 3/F, Building B, No. 1687 Changyang Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, 200090, People's Republic of China on December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on November 30, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. The purpose of the annual general meeting is for the Company's shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the sixth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

The notice of the annual general meeting, which sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholder approval at the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.laix.com/ , as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/ .

About LAIX Inc.

