Laird Superfood To Participate In Craig-Hallum And Jefferies Investor Conferences

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside chat as well.

Tomorrow, November 17 th, 2020, the Company will host investor meetings at the 11 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference throughout the day. For more information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

On Wednesday, November 18 th, 2020, company management will host investor meetings throughout the day, and Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET, or 11:00 a.m PT, at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference. The discussion can be accessed live at the "Events & Presentations" section of the Laird Superfood Investor Relations site at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.

About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

