Laird Superfood To Participate In BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm To Market Conference

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) today announced that management will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 16 th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Paul Hodge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, Laird Hamilton, Co-Founder and Chief Innovator, and Gabrielle Reece, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Ambassador will present and answer Q&A on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET, or 12:20 p.m. PT. The Q&A portion will be moderated by Ken Zaslow, Managing Director of Food and Agribusiness equity research at BMO Capital Markets.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com/ under "Events." A replay of the webcast will be available for 3 months.

About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

