Laird Superfood Launches Ohana Cares, A New Environmental, Social, And Corporate Governance Platform

Laird Superfood, Inc.(NYSE American: LSF), creator of assorted plant-based superfood products, today announced the launch of their Ohana Cares program. This long-term, cause-focused program is guided by Laird Superfood's mantra "Better Food, Better You" and is designed to benefit individuals by providing plant-based food made with all-natural ingredients. Whether it's helping communities tackle food insecurity, providing fuel to frontline workers, or nourishing athletes, Ohana Cares is focused on enabling all people to perform at their highest level.

Laird Superfood's mission remains to make functional and delicious everyday products accessible for everyone, and with the launch of this program, the brand is committed to continuing to provide consistent and quality plant-based, superfood products. Laird Superfood's team believes that the foods customers eat should fuel you from sunrise to sunset and be as good for the earth as they are for their customers.

"Care Initiatives are at the top of mind for a lot of companies these days, but Laird Superfood has always been focusing on these programs from the beginning," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Now, we are introducing a formal program to more effectively focus our efforts and guide our team as we secure new partnerships that will help us reach our goal of making plant-based, superfood products accessible for everyone."

Laird Superfood is announcing three inaugural projects for the Ohana Cares program:

A Carbon Neutral Last-Mile :With a massive increase in Laird Superfood's eCommerce business, the brand recognized the increased greenhouse gas emissions from orders going to its online customers. With this in mind, the brand is addressing their impact head on by starting a program to reduce the environmental impact of all eCommerce orders being shipped. Partnering with two industry leading companies, First Environment and Eden Projects, Laird Superfood is taking the steps to ensure that their "last-mile" is carbon neutral. First Environment will be providing Laird Superfood comprehensive impact reports, and Eden Reforestation Projects will serve as the tree planting partner for Laird Superfood's last-mile greenhouse gas impact, and help the continued monitoring of its efforts. This is the first of many steps on the brand's journey to being accountable in its environmental impact and setting sustainability goals.

Feeding America :Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children. With the "Better Food, Better You'' mantra in mind, Laird Superfood is teaming up with Feeding America® to help fight food insecurity and provide food to a variety of communities. Laird Superfood is donating up to 5 meals* per item sold at lairdsuperfood.com, with a total pledge of 1.5 million meals.* That means for every bag of the brand's plant-based creamer, functional coffee, or supplements sold, five meals* are provided to a person in need. "Families across America are facing hunger every day," said Michele Bart, Director of New Partnerships - Western Region at Feeding America. "As we navigate the coming months, it is support from partners like Laird Superfood that help the Feeding America network of food banks provide more meals to communities in need."*Meal Claim: $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

Fueling Frontline & First Responders :This last year has shown the incredible strength of the human spirit, and the frontline healthcare workers and first responders are at the center of it all. Since the start of the pandemic, Laird Superfood has teamed up with hospitals and healthcare facilities by donating coffee, creamer and coconut hydration for their staff. Now, the brand is expanding on this and partnering with ID.me to make it even easier to celebrate the frontline workers and first responders by committing to donate over $150,000 (retail value) of product to any doctor, nurse, police and fire person verified through the ID.me platform, no strings attached.

"Our goal when crafting the all new Ohana Cares Program was to continue to help our communities every day," said Paul Hodge, co-founder and CEO of Laird Superfood. "We are excited to partner with some amazing companies and spread the power of all-natural ingredients to everyone."

For more information on the newest Laird Superfood products and all upcoming Ohana Cares initiatives, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc.creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, future marketing partnerships, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "shall", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in the business of the Company, its customers and its partners, as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC by the Company, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's periodic reports. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006040/en/