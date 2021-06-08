Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line With New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood Creamer

Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its popular Powdered Superfood Coffee Creamer line with the launch of Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer - a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and...

Laird Superfood(NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its popular Powdered Superfood Coffee Creamer line with the launch of Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer - a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and created the superfood way. After the continued success of Laird Superfood's best-selling coconut-based Powdered Superfood Creamers, Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer marks its place as the brand's first non-coconut based creamer. With this launch, Laird Superfood continues to define the superfood space by bringing delicious products that provide natural fuel - sustainably and affordably.

According to recent data* from SPINS and the Good Food Institute, the plant-based creamer category has experienced two consecutive years of very strong growth with industry sales of plant-based creamer reportedly growing 77 percent over the past two years alone. With the steady increase of consumer interest in plant-based products and dairy alternatives, Laird Superfood continues to develop innovative products that are good for you and good for the earth.

"We're very excited to share such an amazing, first of its kind innovation to coffee creamer users everywhere," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Our Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a great compliment to our Coconut Superfood Creamer - and follows the same 'better food' principles we live and stand for- all at an affordable price."

All of Laird Superfood's Powdered Superfood Creamers are an all-natural blend of pure, whole-food ingredients. For those looking for a plant-based alternative to liquid coffee creamers on the market, Laird Superfood's Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is naturally delicious and made with real, plant-based ingredients.

Laird Superfood Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer ingredients:

Organic and Gluten-Free Oat Milk Powder

Macadamia Nut Powder

Coconut Sugar

Avocado Oil

Aquamin

"The Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a perfect pairing of oats and macadamia. It's naturally creamy and is simply delicious when paired with coffee," said Sandy Egge, Senior Director of Innovation. "We are committed to continuing our innovation around the absolute goodness and functionality found in real food derived ingredients to support our vision and our mission of 'Better Food, Better You.'"

Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is available in Original, Unsweetened, and Original with Functional Mushrooms. Offered in both 8 oz. and 16 oz. bags. Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is priced at $9.95 and $16.95 for flavors without Functional Mushrooms, and $11.95 and $19.95 with Functional Mushrooms. To purchase these products and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

*To size the U.S. retail market for plant-based foods, GFI and the Plant Based Foods Association commissioned retail sales data from the market research firm SPINS. SPINS obtained the data over the 52-week and 104-week periods ending December 27, 2020, from the SPINS Natural Enhanced and Conventional Multi Outlet (powered by IRI) grocery channels.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc.creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, future marketing partnerships, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "shall", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in the business of the Company, its customers and its partners, as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC by the Company, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's periodic reports. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005859/en/