Laird Superfood Expands Functional Coffee Line With New Soothe Coffee Blend

Laird Superfood(NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its functional coffee family with the launch of Soothe Coffee - with stomach-friendly botanicals and polyphenols like those in blueberries for a more gentle blend. Created with the consumer in mind, the Soothe Coffee blend is a great new functional coffee option, created with botanicals like Marshmallow Root, Cardamon, and Blueberries.

Laird Superfood recently introduced a variety of functional coffee blends including Boost Coffee, which was the first truly whole-food functional coffee offering 15% of an individual's daily amount of Vitamin D per 12 oz. serving. The second functional coffee release was Focus Coffee, a blend curated to naturally fuel your focus using functional mushroom extracts and botanical adaptogens. With the launch of Soothe Coffee, Laird Superfood adds a third blend to the line and continues to redefine the next wave for the coffee industry and set the precedent for the future functionality of coffee.

The Soothe Coffee blend begins with Laird Superfood's best-selling medium roast organic Peruvian coffee beans followed by stomach-friendly ingredients including Cardamom, Marshmallow Root, and Blueberry. Using only plant-based ingredients, Soothe harnesses the power of polyphenols, like the ones found in blueberries and coffee, which may have prebiotic potential, to result in a truly functional and gentle blend. Soothe Coffee is as delicious as it is functional.

"This handcrafted new blend is remarkable, offering stomach-friendly botanicals and spices, and the amazing benefits and flavors that come along with it," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "As our favorite morning beverage, our Soothe Coffee works for you and your gut."

"We hear from so many people that 'they love coffee, but coffee doesn't love them!'" said Sandy Egge, Sr. Director of Innovation. "So we set out to create something that offers a more harmonizing experience and bridges this gap. It's delicious too!"

Soothe Coffee is priced at $17.95 for 12 oz. bags. To purchase this product and all function coffee products and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc.creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

