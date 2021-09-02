Laird Connectivity Launches BL5340 Bluetooth 5.2 Module For Advanced Applications Requiring High Performance And Low Power Budget

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BL5340 Series of Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 modules from Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, has launched and is now available and in stock from distribution. Based on Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5340 system-on-chip (SoC), the BL5340 Series delivers the most advanced, most secure, and highest performing dual-core MCU wireless solution available.

Leveraging the user accessible dual-core Arm® Cortex M33 microcontroller, the BL5340 is a true product platform for wireless connectivity. It allows wireless product designers to reduce the inevitable tradeoffs of how to efficiently support a network processor and a powerful performance processor to enable complex applications; one core can look after the more simplistic Bluetooth LE software operation and tasks, freeing up the application processor to be clocked as their application needs between 128 or 64 MHz. Each processor core supports their own power management systems software, eliminating stack and application code contention. Additionally, the support for Bluetooth 5.2, Isochronous Channels and LE Audio provides next generation Bluetooth audio capabilities, opening up new use cases for product designers with stereo streaming and broadcast audio applications.

The BL5340 Series brings out all the key nRF5340 hardware features and capabilities including USB access, power supply from 1.7V to 5.5V, and a true industrial operating range of -40 to 105°C. The BL5340 also has hardware support for NFC and 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee) and programing options for the Nordic nRFConnect SDK or Zephyr RTOS for maximum development flexibility.

Laird Connectivity has invested significant software efforts into developing sample applications for a variety of example use cases, to highlight the advanced capabilities of the BL5340 hardware and its supporting development kit (DVK). This includes their core out-of-box (OOB) application that ships on every DVK enabling rapid testing of Bluetooth LE capabilities, Ethernet and cloud connectivity to AWS IoT. Further sample code, detailed documentation, and videos support a host of additional use cases such as condition-based monitoring, cold chain, and machine learning. The BL5340 platform from Laird Connectivity reduces development timelines, reduces project risk, and ultimately speeds your time to market.

Modular FCC, ISED, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG approvals extend to an OEM's design with no new testing, enabling faster time to market and reduced development risks.

For more information about the BL5340 Series, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/bl5340-series

To learn more about Laird Connectivity, visit: www.lairdconnect.com

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers - no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laird-connectivity-launches-bl5340-bluetooth-5-2-module-for-advanced-applications-requiring-high-performance-and-low-power-budget-301368094.html

SOURCE Laird Connectivity