Laird Connectivity Announces The Patented FlexPIFA 6E Antenna With Best-in-Class Performance For All Three Wi-Fi Bands, Including The New 6 GHz Band

AKRON, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, is announcing the FlexPIFA 6E antenna. This adds to the company's existing internal Wi-Fi 6E antennas and provides coverage of all three Wi-Fi bands including the new Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax standard) frequencies. All of this in a single flexible, peel-and-stick antenna. Laird Connectivity was first to market with the company's original FlexPIFA antenna and is following suit with a first-to-market flexible Planar Inverted-F Antenna (PIFA) Wi-Fi 6E antenna.

FlexPIFA 6E antennas support the full Wi-Fi spectrum of 2400-2500, 4900-5925, and 5925-7125 MHz frequency bands. This makes them an ideal solution for coverage of traditional Wi-Fi frequencies with the addition of future-proofing for newly emerging Wi-Fi 6E applications.

Designed for rapid integration into space-constrained devices and housings, the flexible, adhesive-backed antennas are available with MHF1 or MHF4L connectors, providing multiple installation solutions for IoT device manufacturers. PIFA antenna technology provides consistent performance across all three Wi-Fi bands, ensuring a solid and reliable connection at all times.

Paul Fadlovich, director of antenna product management said: "Laird Connectivity antennas are developed with the benefit of decades of experience in wireless design. Detailed application notes are available to ensure correct antenna placement and engineering teams are also on hand to provide one-to-one advice to customers."

"We never sacrifice the quality of our antenna builds or the performance they achieve. The FlexPIFA 6E, like our recently launched Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E, is designed to achieve excellent performance across all three Wi-Fi bands including Wi-Fi 6E. The FlexPIFA 6E antennas continue the unique innovation by having a PIFA topology which is not only easier to integrate into dense customer IoT devices, but is also less likely to detune if the end customer's device is placed in proximity of metal or a human body, etc." Paul continues.

This quality and expertise is backed by the company's leading five-year warranty which is testament to the build and manufacturing quality of all antenna products.

Further information on the FlexPIFA series of antennas and FlexPIFA 6E product brief are available on the FlexPIFA product page.

About Laird ConnectivityLaird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are THE Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers - No Matter What.

