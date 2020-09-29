LAGOS Partners With Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) On Exclusive Jewelry Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand that created Smart Caviar, the first fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch ®, announces a partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) on an exclusive Smart Caviar style.

Each Smart Caviar bracelet has been designed with a lovely pink ceramic bracelet, complemented by the brand's signature Caviar beading. LAGOS will donate 20% of each bracelet sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). This is the perfect memento to benefit a very special cause. The BCRF funds research in key focus areas including tumor biology, treatment, prevention, survivorship, metastasis, and heredity & ethnicity. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide.

The statistics around breast cancer are devastating and one of the many reasons it is a cause the LAGOS family supports. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and one is diagnosed every 2 minutes. LAGOS is proud to be able to contribute to the ongoing and necessary research.

"Breast cancer is something that has impacted so many of those close to me," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "It became obvious that we could do something special that could potentially benefit so many. We support those that are fighting this disease, we support the survivors, and we will never give up hope on finding a cure."

The BCRF Smart Caviar bracelet is the newest addition to one of the most beloved and innovative LAGOS collections. Designed for the modern woman, this style is versatile enough for everyday wear but also adds effortless style transforming the Apple Watch into a piece of fine jewelry. Additionally, LAGOS will be offering complimentary engraving, and has added a ribbon symbol (a longstanding representation of breast cancer awareness) to its catalog of engravable symbols.

The BCRF Smart Caviar is available exclusively on LAGOS.com and Bloomingdale's for a limited time.

Smart Caviar is not approved, endorsed or affiliated with Apple, Inc. Watch sold separately.

About LAGOS:Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About BCRF: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

CONTACT: Jamie Hector LAGOS PR Director 973-536-6709 JHector@LAGOS.com

