Lafayette Square Arranges Financing To Support ESOP Acquisition Of Zero Waste Recyling LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square , an impact investment platform, announced today that it has served as a financial partner in a new investment led by Mosaic Capital Partners in the newly-formed Zero Waste Recycling, LLC ("Zero Waste", "ZWR", or the "Company") ESOP. Zero Waste is an end-to-end solutions provider helping customers achieve their zero waste-to-landfill initiatives. The Company pairs its extensive recycling and waste transportation capabilities with dedicated on-site industrial and environmental services, offering customized programs to manufacturers seeking to improve their sustainability metrics.

Founded in 2014, Zero Waste operates out of its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and from an additional facility in Lancaster, South Carolina. The company specializes in processing, collecting, and selling waste by-products, and provides end-to-end waste management services to manufacturing corporations across industries. In addition, Zero Waste employees work closely with select customers to develop programs that minimize their landfill footprints and maximize the sale of recyclables.

Zero Waste is led by CEO & Co-Founder Will Simmons, CFO & Co-Founder Josh Rozsak, President of Sales Luke Selzer, Vice President of Operations Tyler English, and Vice President of Sales Justin Johnson

