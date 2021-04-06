Lafayette Square Appoints Industry Veteran Caitlin McLaughlin As Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform, announced today the appointment of Caitlin McLaughlin as Chief People Officer. Ms. McLaughlin, who formerly served as Executive Vice President at PNC Financial Services Group, will oversee human resources for Lafayette Square as it continues to build a team of seasoned executives from diverse backgrounds.

Ms. McLaughlin has nearly three decades of human capital experience within financial services. Most recently during her twelve-year tenure at PNC, she was responsible for enterprise talent strategy, which included talent acquisition, talent enablement, career management, diversity recruiting, and development programs. Before joining PNC, Ms. McLaughlin was a managing director at Citigroup, where she led teams in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific region, and oversaw global campus recruiting and program management. She held several roles at Citigroup and its predecessor organizations Salomon Smith Barney and Salomon Brothers.

"I've known Caitlin for the span of my career, and I have full confidence in her ability to recruit the best talent across industries, enabling a culture of entrepreneurship, integrity, transparency, and accountability," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "As part of our continued effort to build a new, more inclusive financial paradigm, we intend to show first-hand the power of developing a diverse workforce."

Ms. McLaughlin is a member of the executive committee of Vibrant Pittsburgh, The Forte Foundation, and Carlow University. She is also a member of the board of directors of Partner4Work. Additionally, she chairs the Talent Attraction and Retention Committee for the Allegheny Conference for Community Development. Ms. McLaughlin graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Political Communications.

"I look forward to working with Damien to continue building a passionate organization that is aligned in its mission to serve communities and confront societal challenges," said Ms. McLaughlin. "Lafayette Square's best-in-class approach to recruiting and training its team is designed to foster long-term innovation, collaboration, and high-performance."

Lafayette Square currently has a team of 38 professionals with an average of about 15 years of experience.

About Lafayette SquareLafayette Square Holding Company, LLC ("Lafayette Square") is an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform. Founded by Damien Dwin in 2020, the firm confronts critical societal challenges with capital and services in three core areas: housing, jobs, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit lafayettesquare.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lafayette-square-appoints-industry-veteran-caitlin-mclaughlin-as-chief-people-officer-301262971.html

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company