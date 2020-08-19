Ladies Who Launch Announces $25k Grant, One-year Mentorship Program For Women Led Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs, is unveiling the " Launch Program " to support women led (female identifying or non-binary) businesses in...

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs, is unveiling the " Launch Program " to support women led (female identifying or non-binary) businesses in the United States who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. Eligible participants of the Launch Program will receive a cash grant between $5,000 and $25,000 USD, determined by business stage and need, in addition to mentorship, advisory support, and company amplification. Applications are now open until September 1st 2020 at www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program-info

"Over the last five months, our community has shared their struggles, plans to pivot, and most importantly, their top tips to help each other through these challenging times," said Sarah Friar, Co-Founder of Ladies Who Launch and CEO of Nextdoor. "We asked repeatedly 'What would most help you?'. The consistent response was that women need funding and mentors".

The Launch Program aims to create an equitable and inclusive space for women-led business owners. While financial support is an integral part of the program, being accepted into the Launch Program means joining a community dedicated to helping women business owners and creators pivot, innovate, and grow their business. Selected recipients of the Launch Program will receive:

Advisory services with category specialists

Mentorship support from the LWL team

Financial review from ESquared Partners

Amplification across LWL programming

Access to invite only LWL online community

"As a small business owner that did not qualify for PPP or EIDL, the last five months have been stressful. We closed our doors and struggled with our business expenses. Though we have a revised plan to operate in this new, hybrid virtual world, access to capital and mentors would go a long way to keep our business (and spirits!) moving forward," said Julie Kikla, Executive Director of Ladies Who Launch and Co-Founder of The Kula Project .

Women-led business owners interested in applying to the Launch Program can visit www.ladieswholaunch.com/apply today through September 1, 2020.

About Ladies Who Launch:Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladies-who-launch-announces-25k-grant-one-year-mentorship-program-for-women-led-businesses-impacted-by-covid-19-301115073.html

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch