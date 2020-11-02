Ladies Who Launch Announces 2020 Virtual Summit For Women Entrepreneurs. Keynote Speakers Include Sarah Friar, CEO Of Nextdoor, Katrina Lake, Founder Of Stitch Fix, And Shan-Lyn Ma, Founder Of Zola

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs, is hosting the "LWL 2020 Virtual Summit" on Nov.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs, is hosting the "LWL 2020 Virtual Summit" on Nov. 18th and 19th 2020 to educate, inspire and connect women (female-identifying or non-binary) led businesses globally. Registrations are now open until Nov. 18th at https://hopin.to/events/lwl-virtual-summit

"The LWL Virtual Summit goes beyond what you can read or listen to - it's interactive, gritty, and inspirational."

The 2020 Virtual Summit will include two days of virtual programming including fireside chats, entrepreneurial networking sessions, workshops, and keynote addresses to help women-led companies of all sizes and stages share their advice and network with one another.

Keynote speakers include Katrina Lake, Founder of Stitch Fix who will share her entrepreneurial journey and key lessons she's learned over the last year, as well as Shan-Lyn Ma, Founder of Zola , who will discuss her experience navigating through a pandemic and her leadership advice for all women entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to host our first Global Virtual Summit to bring women founders together," said Sarah Friar, Co-Founder of Ladies Who Launch and CEO of Nextdoor . "One of the superpowers of Ladies Who Launch is helping women see that though they may be socially distanced, they are not alone in their entrepreneurial journey. We seek to provide a safe and authentic space to share ideas, failures, future hopes, and tough lessons. The LWL 2020 Virtual Summit goes beyond what you can read in a book or article or listen to in a podcast. It's interactive, real-life, gritty and above all, inspirational."

The event will feature breakout programming tailored to women entrepreneurs on topics such as:

Building Your Brand and Community

Navigating as a Minority Entrepreneur

Everything You Need to Know from a VC Investor

The event is free of charge for female founders thanks to our partners who are committed to supporting women entrepreneurs including Visa , Asana , Nextdoor , and Faire .

Please visit https://hopin.to/events/lwl-virtual-summit to learn more and register.

About Ladies Who Launch:Ladies Who Launch is on a mission to celebrate and empower female-identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladies-who-launch-announces-2020-virtual-summit-for-women-entrepreneurs-keynote-speakers-include-sarah-friar-ceo-of-nextdoor-katrina-lake-founder-of-stitch-fix-and-shan-lyn-ma-founder-of-zola-301164985.html

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch