Lacuna Technologies Adds Tamika L. Butler And Rashida Richardson To Board Of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacuna Technologies , a leading provider of digital tools that allow cities to create and enforce dynamic transportation policies, today announced the additions of Tamika L. Butler and Rashida Richardson to its existing Board of Directors. They will join Lacuna CEO and Chairman of the Board Hugh Martin, Peter Barrett, Laurie Yoler, Jonathan Feiber, and Michael Johnson as trusted voices that will drive Lacuna's overall strategy in a way that centers the equity-enhancing, privacy-preserving potential of the company's technology.

Tamika L. Butler joins Lacuna's Board of Directors as a national expert and speaker on issues related to the built environment, equity, anti-racism, diversity and inclusion, organizational behavior, and change management. As the Principal & Founder of Tamika L. Butler Consulting she focuses on shining a light on inequality, inequity, and social justice. Most recently, she was the Director of Planning, California and the Director of Equity and Inclusion at Toole Design. Previously, Butler served as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, a non-profit organization that addresses social and racial equity, and wellness, by building parks and gardens in park-poor communities across Greater Los Angeles. Butler has a diverse background in law, community organizing and nonprofit leadership. Butler received her J.D. from Stanford Law School, and received her B.A. in Psychology and B.S. in Sociology at Creighton University in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. She lives in Los Angeles with her wife and son and daughter.

Rashida Richardson brings over a decade of experience as a lawyer, researcher, and advocate specializing in race, emerging technologies and the law to the Lacuna Board of Directors. She is an incoming Assistant Professor of Law and Political Science at Northeastern University, and is currently serving as a Visiting Scholar at Rutgers Law School. Prior to Rutgers, Richardson was the Director of Policy Research at the AI Now Institute where she designed, implemented, and coordinated research strategy and initiatives on the topics of law, policy and civil rights. Richardson joined AI Now after working as legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union of New York (NYCLU), where she led the organization's work on privacy, technology, surveillance, and education issues. Earlier in her career, she was a staff attorney at the Center for HIV Law and Policy, worked at Facebook Inc. and HIP Investor in San Francisco. In addition to Rutgers, Richardson has also served as Adjunct Professor at both the New York University School of Law and Fordham University. She received her BA with honors in the College of Social Studies at Wesleyan University and her JD from Northeastern University School of Law. Richardson currently resides in New York City.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Tamika and Rashida to Lacuna's Board of Directors to help us deliver on our mission to build more sustainable, liveable, productive, and equitable transportation ecosystems," said Hugh Martin, CEO and Chairman of Lacuna. "Tamika intimately understands city transportation systems and will be a crucial voice as we seek to build technologies that support new revenues for cities while providing solutions to systemic challenges. Rashida is a world-class expert on the law, privacy, and civil rights and will be an essential guide in Lacuna's efforts to set higher industry standard practices for tech equity and data privacy."

"Lacuna's technologies provide an opportunity to shift the power dynamics that currently drive smart city development and outcomes," said Richardson. "By translating municipal policies into an open digital platform, Lacuna provides cities an opportunity to re-evaluate and prioritize their constituents' concerns and needs. I'm excited to be part of a leadership team that is innovating with equity, privacy, and inclusion as guiding principles, rather than an afterthought."

"The potential of technology to positively impact transportation is limitless," said Butler. "Lacuna understands the importance of placing race at the center of its work as they balance equity, access, and privacy in support of cities. They are well situated to lead towards that potential and I'm thrilled to be part of a Board of Directors that is dedicated to ensuring that the historically - and currently - white worlds of transportation and technology don't pursue progress at the expense of people - particularly people who have been too often disregarded, ignored, or harmed by both industries."

About LacunaLacuna is a leading provider of digital tools that allow cities to create and enforce dynamic transportation policies. Streets are packed with new forms of mobility - delivery services, rideshare vehicles, and even drones. Lacuna's solutions, built on open-source technology, give cities a full and reliable picture of how their roads and airways are changing so that they can create evidence-based policies to address congestion, pollution, access and safety issues, and more. Lacuna paves the way for commercial operators to integrate their modern technologies into cities equitably in a way that works for everyone long-term.

Press Contact: Diana Boyadjian diana.boyadjian@lacuna.ai

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lacuna-technologies-adds-tamika-l-butler-and-rashida-richardson-to-board-of-directors-301255833.html

SOURCE Lacuna Technologies