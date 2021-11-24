DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the lactose-free food market are Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Parmalat, Valio, Alpro, Amy's Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen and Daiya Foods.The global lactose free food market is expected to grow from $11.43 billion in 2020 to $12.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.The lactose-free food market consists of sales of lactose-free food and related services. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and food with ingredients including milk and whey. Lactose-free food is used as an alternative for dairy-free food items. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called lactase that helps in breaking down milk sugar galactose to avoid stomach problems such as abdominal cramping, gas, diarrhoea, and bloating in people with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free food items include soya yogurts and cheeses, oat milk, rice milk, coconut-based yogurts and cheeses, carob bars, and food with "dairy-free" and "suitable for vegan" sings.The stiff competition from dairy alternatives is expected to limit the growth of the lactose-free food market. The availability of various dairy alternatives such as cheese, butter, ice-creams, milk made from soy, rice, almond, and other non-dairy ingredients is likely to take over the share for lactose-free food products. For instance, in 2018, the global milk output was around 843 million tons and the export of milk products such as butter increased by 7.5%, mainly contributed by countries, like New Zealand, the United States, and India. Therefore, competition from dairy products is expected to hinder the growth of lactose-free food market during the period.The launch of new lactose-free products is a leading trend contributing for the market expansion. In June 2019, Beckon Ice Cream, a Boston-based company, announced the introduction of lactose-free premium ice-creams made from real cream and milk. The company began distribution of its premium ice-cream through Whole Foods Market stores. Beckon Ice Cream aims to maintain the taste of traditional ice cream in its dairy-full and lactose-free ice creams. This scenario of new product developments is likely to surge the revenues for lactose-free food market over the forecast period.An increasing number of people with lactose intolerance are expected to contribute to the higher demand for lactose-free food products. Lactose intolerance is a digestive syndrome caused by the incapability to digest lactose; a carbohydrate found in dairy products. According to National Library of Medicine, an approximate of 65% to 90% of adults are affected by lactose intolerance. Moreover, in Europe, 5% to 15% of the population is lactose intolerant. Therefore, an increasing number of people with lactose intolerance is anticipated to propel the demand for lactose-free food over the forecast period.In January 2020, the Coco-Cola company announced the full acquisition of Fairlife, a USA-based dairy beverage company for an undisclosed amount. The company announced the acquisition of the remaining 57.5% of stake in the company. The acquisition is expected to expand the dairy and non-dairy product portfolio of the company. Fairlife was founded in 2012 and markets a broad portfolio of dairy-based beverages including ultra-filtered milk and high-protein milkshakes. The company also markets lactose-free products in order to cater to a wide range of consumers. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Lactose Free Food Market Characteristics 3. Lactose Free Food Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Lactose Free Food 5. Lactose Free Food Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Lactose Free Food Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Lactose Free Food Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Lactose Free Food Market Segmentation6.1. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Lactose-Free Products

Lactose-Reduced Products

6.2. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice-Cream

Non-Diary Products

Others

6.3. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

6.4. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Rice

Almond

Soy

Hemp Milks

Coconut

6.5. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chromatographic Separation

Acid Hydrolysis

Membrane Reactor

7. Lactose Free Food Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Lactose Free Food Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

