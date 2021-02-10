Lactalis Canada Bringing Dairy Farmers Of Canada's Iconic Blue Cow Logo To Astro And Stonyfield Yogurt Brands

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Lactalis Canada are pleased to announce that Lactalis Canada will begin featuring the iconic Blue Cow logo on yogurt products marketed under the Astro and Stonyfield brands this year.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Lactalis Canada are pleased to announce that Lactalis Canada will begin featuring the iconic Blue Cow logo on yogurt products marketed under the Astro and Stonyfield brands this year. In adopting the Blue Cow logo on these popular and much-loved brands, the company is helping consumers recognize products made with 100% high-quality, nutritious Canadian milk, produced in accordance with some of the most stringent standards in the world.

As one of the nation's leading dairy processors, Lactalis Canada first began adopting the Blue Cow logo in 2018, and has since committed to rolling it out on hundreds of milk, cream and cheese products under the Lactantia, Beatrice, Black Diamond, Cracker Barrel and P'tit Quebec brands. The Blue Cow will now appear on more than 55 additional products under the Astro and Stonyfield yogurt brands. Lactalis Canada will also feature the logo on the company's digital advertising and in-store (point-of-sale) signage.

"The Blue Cow is widely recognized as a symbol of dairy farmers' dedication and pride in producing 100% high-quality Canadian milk, and their high standards in the areas of animal care, food safety, milk quality and sustainable production," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "As one of the largest processors in Canada, Lactalis Canada's decision to feature the logo on Astro and Stonyfield yogurts speaks volumes about the trust consumers, processors and retailers have in our practices, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership further."

"As long-standing supporters of Canadian dairy farmers and the sustainability of our industry at large, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Canada on the Blue Cow logo initiative with our Astro and Stonyfield brands," said Mark Taylor, President and CEO of Lactalis Canada. "As part of our essential role in feeding the nation, we understand our important responsibility to inform consumers of the high-quality Canadian milk and milk ingredients that make up our healthy and nutritious dairy products."

Inspired by the simple, natural purity of milk, the logo provides clarity to consumers that the milk used in the dairy products they buy was produced with care by Canadian farmers. In just a few short years since its launch, it has already become one of the most recognized and most trusted brands in the country. Eight out of ten Canadian consumers are now familiar with the logo.

The logo is underpinned by proAction ®, the industry's robust quality assurance program under which Canadian farmers demonstrate high standards in areas such as milk quality, food safety, sustainability and animal care.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADADairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and works to promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT LACTALIS CANADAWith 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company directly employs 3,500 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's 30 operating sites including 17 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Beatrice, Lactantia, Astro, Black Diamond, Cheestrings Ficello, Balderson, Cracker Barrel, P'tit Québec, aMOOza!, siggi's, Stonyfield, Galbani and Président. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada