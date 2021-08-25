LaCore Payment Technologies Partners With Sezzle As Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later

MELISSA, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later ("BNPL") plans, LaCore Payment Technologies ("LPT") is pleased to partner with Sezzle to provide LPT customers access to BNPL as a preferred payment method.

LaCore Payment Technologies is pleased to provide merchants a buy now, pay later program.

LaCore Payment Technologies is the leading global enterprise payments platform providing gateway services, merchant processing and fraud solutions to ecommerce merchants with a focus in the direct selling. LPT can now offer installment plans with no interest fees which support flexible shopping for today's consumers, including those looking to build credit.

With today's buyers increasingly seeking BNPL plans for eCommerce purchases, LaCore Payment Technologies searched for a BNPL partner providing a responsible and scalable way for consumers to build credit without additional costs to the consumer or merchant. "LPT chose Sezzle because they provide a solution to our customers looking to expand purchase power with alternative payment options. As Sezzle grows in popularity, they provide a trusted, simple, easy-to-use BNPL solution for our ecommerce merchants," said Terry LaCore, LaCore Payment Technologies Chairman. Sezzle provides a flexible platform that can be customized to meet the merchant's needs - a must for our clients.

Sezzle is integrated as a payment gateway into the LPT enterprise platform which allows merchants to implement installments at checkout as a simple, fast, and affordable alternative method to traditional credit card options. Benefits include:

Reduced Risk. Merchants receive the full order payment upfront less a standard fee, which eliminates any fraud risks.

Alternative Payment Option. Beyond traditional payment methods, merchants may now provide their customers a flexible option that does not require a credit card. Customers pay 25% down at the time of purchase followed by three additional payments over a 6-week period.

Growth with New Buyers. Over 60% of shoppers have used a BNPL program, which will appeal to younger buyers and those consumers seeking a payment method that overcomes cash flow or credit limitations.

LaCore Payment Technologies understands the modern consumer does not always use traditional credit cards and looks for credit alternatives to budget cash flow while avoiding credit card interest. After careful evaluation Sezzle's technology and commitment to excellence in the marketplace were key factors in our selection. By partnering with LPT, merchants have access to a wide option of payment options to help grow their business and provide their customers the ultimate payment solution. For more information, please contact LPT at marketing@lacorepayments.com.

