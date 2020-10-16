Laclede's Landing Launches New Website While Modernizing The Riverfront District With Recent Renovations

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laclede's Landing is inviting friends, families, visitors, residents, and entrepreneurs to explore their new website, www.lacledeslanding.com. After partnering with Abstrakt Marketing Group to refresh their brand, design, and digital presence, they are excited to officially announce the launch. With features such as interactive maps and proposed trip itineraries, the website delivers both in-town residents and out-of-town visitors with an opportunity to learn about the history, restaurants, accommodations, and explore upcoming events.

Rebranding of the website is just the start of the exciting revitalization of Laclede's Landing. Local developers, commercial tenants, and residents have come together to create a newly reinvigorated neighborhood combining centuries of history and modern concepts in this historic district of St. Louis.

The Laclede's Landing Neighborhood Association has worked with the city to create an "al fresco" dining area on 2nd Street between Morgan Street and Lucas Avenue. Laclede's Landing eateries like The Lou, Mas Tequila, and Morgan Street Brewery will be serving with a view of the Arch that you can only get at the Landing. These restaurants will join Old Spaghetti Factory which has been the cornerstone restaurant on the Landing for the last 45 years.

With over 250+ years of history, the cobblestone streets are one of the most well-known aspects of Laclede's Landing. Over the last 12 months over five million dollars has been invested to relay the cobblestones, pave east/west streets, and repair and improve sidewalks. Additionally, updated lighting systems will brighten streets, sidewalks, and alleys throughout the Landing. With other additions like security beacons and a police substation, St. Louis residents and visitors will also see the emphasis the Laclede's Landing Association has put on safety and security.

Jan Sandweiss, President of First Morgan, LLC., says, "We are very enthusiastic about the rebirth of Laclede's Landing. We believe it will be a more attractive destination for individuals and families. With the addition of residents and the park, it will appeal to a wider range of both tourists and the community."

With the finished renovation projects will also come a new green space to be completed by next spring, "The Katherine Ward Burg Garden," 179+ anticipated apartments, new streetscape, and addition of multiple phases of streetlights. For more information on Laclede's Landing and to view the site, please visit www.lacledeslanding.com .

