Labour-Hire Melbourne Agency Outlines Key Differences Between Permanent, Temporary And Fixed-Term Contracts

Understanding the key differences between permanent, temporary and fixed-term contracts can help employers meet their obligations and hire the right personnel for their business.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with a professional labour-hire company is one way in which organisations can ensure they make the right choice. Local Melbourne labour-hire agency AIO Contracting has found that this is a way for businesses to maintain flexibility while they grow, as a temporary contract worker can remain an employee or a contractor of the labour-hire company . Melbourne businesses who choose to work with a company that provides both labour hire and recruitment can also make the decision to take on a worker as their own permanent employee.

When choosing labour hire, AIO says Melbourne organisations must ensure they work with a reputable company that protects the worker's rights and clearly defines their role as a permanent, temporary or fixed-term contractor.

A labour-hire agency in Melbourne may have labour-hire workers who are employees or contractors. In either situation, the agency will be responsible for providing all employee entitlements and negotiating fees and working arrangements with their contractors.

Permanent employees can be employed part-time or full-time and expect regular hours of work each week. They will receive paid leave and other agreed entitlements and the employment contract will only end under specified conditions where notice is given or received.

Labour agencies in Melbourne may also facilitate the services of temporary contract workers. The building and construction industries allow for a special class of work known as daily or weekly hire. These workers are still treated as employees; they will receive all relevant entitlements and must have written notice of their employment status.

Fixed-term contracts allow companies to hire an employee for a specified project or time period. The worker is still an employee; however, an agreement will be in place to cover the specified length of the contract.

A labour and recruitment company like AIO can provide businesses with a solution to labour-hire problems. Working with a licensed, certified and experienced company throughout the labour and recruitment process will help employers find the staff they need, when they need them, while maintaining flexibility.

AIO has a dedicated HR department and 24/7 support, meaning they handle contracts and entitlements while providing support to companies taking on permanent, temporary, or fixed-term workers.

