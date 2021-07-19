Labour Hire Company Providing Support For Businesses And Workers

When it comes to hiring qualified trades, production workers, ticketed and technical personnel, AIO Contracting provides the advantage of having access to a labour hire pool of reliable and experienced workers.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a shortage of skilled resources in Australia, a labour hire agency in Melbourne, AIO Contracting, carefully screens workers and employees to ensure they are suitably matched. With a proven track record, the company has become the go-to for big businesses across Victoria looking to use contractors during major projects.

By searching for high-quality candidates who will prove an asset to any team, AIO is able to take the hassle out of labour hiring. Melbourne businesses can turn to AIO and confidently expect the right skilled workers for the job every time.

According to AIO, their diverse team includes trade, production, ticketed and technical personnel. They provide support for young workers coming up in the industry by offering training and helping to match these energetic and driven young workers with the right opportunities.

By balancing out this young and diverse workforce with seasoned professionals, AIO has become the labour hire company Melbourne businesses rely on.

The AIO labour hire workforce includes boilermakers and welders, fitters, forklift drivers, machine operators, general labourers, scaffolders, storepersons and more. Business owners in any industry can experience the AIO difference and find skilled workers with the right attitude.

As part of the comprehensive screening process, AIO ensures each candidate measures up in terms of work ethic, reliability, and their attitude to safe working practices. In return, AIO says they are committed to providing a safe and supportive work experience for their labour hire teams.

As a respected labour hire agency Melbourne, AIO takes great pride in matching the right candidates to the right jobs, so that both sides have a rewarding experience. Workers who are engaged and eager find the work that they need, and companies are supplied with a professional labour force. AIO says it's an all-in-one solution.

When they are comparing labour agencies, Melbourne businesses need to know that they have found an industry-leading service. AIO uses industry experience to do right by clients and workers, offering hassle-free HR support and a 24/7 response service for all clients.

AIO's ISO certifications, industry memberships, and status as a registered labour hire provider, in addition to years of experience, gives businesses the reassurance they have found industry professionals able to meet their needs.

