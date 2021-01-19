Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory proficiency testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the increasing focus on water tests, legalization of medical cannabis, a growing number of cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

Government initiatives to carry out accurate and reliable proficiency testing are expected to drive the market. For instance, in October 2020, the Central Testing Laboratory of the Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council implemented a PT program in collaboration with Biogenix Lab to verify the competency of medical laboratories carrying out COVID-19 tests.

The legalization of cannabis products in the U.S. in December 2018 and the gradual expansion of this market are propelling the need for the testing of safety and efficacy for medical use

The presence of food contaminants can cause more than 200 diseases, including diarrhea and cancer. Diarrhea affects nearly 550 million people and causes 230,000 deaths every year. Children aged below 5 years carry 40% of foodborne diseases, causing 125,000 deaths every year

In the U.K., over 130 million hematology tests are carried out each year

Calibration proficiency testing is another service being focused on, which is attributed to the growing scope of automation in laboratories

Organizations such as the American Proficiency Institute, LGC Ltd., and the College of American Pathologists developed several programs for laboratories to improve their quality and assess performance in testing COVID-19

Initiatives undertaken by the governments to raise awareness are anticipated to further boost market growth. For instance, in November 2020, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL-IGS) awareness program was conducted to raise awareness about the significance of accrediting geotechnical laboratories in Kerala, India.

The increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories is expected to boost market growth. The presence of accreditation programs aimed to combat challenges, such as safety and complexity in the food supply chain, is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2020, AOAC INTERNATIONAL expanded its Laboratory PT Program by adding testing for infant formula and adult nutritional and pH to ensure safety in the food supply chain.

The presence of new environmental protection regulations due to COVID-19 is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in June 2020, the Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory (EDLab) at Pure Air Control Services was accredited by the A2LA for testing environmental SARS-CoV-2

The market is highly competitive as there are a large number of organizations providing various programs. Furthermore, the prices vary between the organizations based on programs and additional discounts. The companies are focusing on the use of automated instruments and new programs continue gaining profits in the market. These new programs, coupled with the growing demand for safety and efficacy of food products and diagnostics owing to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, are expected to intensify competition over the coming years.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

