Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market To Grow By $ 843.1 Mn In 2020, Borosil Glass Works Ltd. And Corning Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the laboratory glassware and plasticware market and it is poised to grow by USD 843.1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market? Advances in glassware production technologies is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 843.1 mn.

Who are the top players in the market? Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver? The increasing adoption of disposable plasticware is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the Asia market? The Asia region will contribute to 43% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of disposable plasticware will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laboratory glassware and plasticware market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market is segmented as below:

Product

Glassware



Plasticware

End-user

Research Institutes



Clinical Diagnostic Centers



Academic Institutes

Geographic Landscape

Asia



Europe



North America



ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40832

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laboratory glassware and plasticware market report covers the following areas:

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Size

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Trends

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in glassware production technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market across Asia , Europe , North America , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory glassware and plasticware market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Glassware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plasticware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Availability of barcode feature in labware

Growing advances in glassware production technologies

Growing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Merck KGaA

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

SP Industries Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

