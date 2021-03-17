Labor SMART, Inc.'s Takeover Industries Signs MOU, To Form Joint Venture With H2ForLife

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. ( LTNC ) (the "Company"), a leader in providing on-demand blue collar staffing primarily in the southeastern United States, transitioning into a diversified holding company, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will create a Joint Venture with Faith Springs, LLC d/b/a H2ForLife.

Through this Joint Venture, Labor Smart, Inc., via its wholly owned subsidiary, Takeover Industries Inc., will secure a minority equity stake in Faith Springs LLC, and be granted the exclusive rights to market, sell and promote all hydrogen water products "Powered by H2forLife®' technology via a two-year contract. H2ForLife® is the first and only ultra-concentrated hydrogen rich spring water, canned at the source and enhanced with proprietary technology, delivering the most powerful molecular and atomic hydrogen molecules that work at the cellular level to help rejuvenate the body's cells while enhancing their functions.

The process begins with pure mountain spring water free of chlorine, fluoride, chromium 6, MTBE, and BPA, is enhanced with various trace mineral complexes, then finished off with infused molecular hydrogen. The end result is a unique premium hydrogen water for consumers who desire improved mental clarity, accelerated physical recovery, and overall wellness through oxidative stress relief.

Danny Day, head of research and development for Faith Springs LLC, ranked one of the world's Bravest Thinkers by Atlantic Magazine, is excited about the partnership. "I have been doing research in ways to solve global issues since 1994. Most of my work until 2012 was in climate change and hydrogen, then switched to health when my 82 year-old father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," said Day. "In 2020, I realized we needed the right sales and marketing partner to scale up our business. I'm confident we've found that partner with the seasoned team of industry veterans at Takeover Industries Inc."

New Labor Smart Inc., CEO & Takeover Industries President Joe Pavlik commented, "This is truly a significant milestone for the Company, as this lays a solid foundation for future product development. I'm very confident of our ability to bring new products to market with a long term, research driven, manufacturing partner like Faith Springs. We look forward to launching our new, innovative hydrogen infused water formulation in the coming weeks. As previously stated, we expect to have our first product available for purchase before Easter."

About Faith Springs LLC

Faith Springs, LLC, Blue Ridge, GA is a privately held health company that manufacturers and develops various products. The company uses a proprietary process to manufacture and enhance the in vitro efficacy of its products and is continuing to explore therapeutic areas where lowering oxidative stress can prove beneficial.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.

