Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser today unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab...

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser today unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab brand-partnership program. Designs of the limited edition packaging can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005793/en/

Labor Day Limited Edition Budweiser Cans (Graphic: Business Wire)

This partnership marks the culmination of the first Upwork CoLab, a new Upwork brand-partnership program that connects freelancers with exciting brands to collaborate on high-value, relevant, and innovative projects. It enables brands to tap into a global workforce of independent talent who provide unique perspectives, ideas, and solutions.

In addition to the commemorative cans, Upwork and Budweiser also announced the "Raise a Bud" campaign - conceived by Deuce Studio - that will shine a light on the stories of American workers by asking Budweiser drinkers to nominate a hard worker in their life; from mothers and sons to friends and colleagues. Consumers can nominate a hard worker by posting a picture of them on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with a story about them including #RaiseABud #Contest and tagging @budweiserusa. 10 finalists will receive their name emblazoned on a personalized Labor Day Budweiser can, custom made especially for them, and one of those people will win three months wages paid by Budweiser for free.

"As the world's work marketplace, Upwork is where businesses as iconic as Budweiser connect with a global workforce of highly-skilled independent talent like Deuce Studio," said Patrick Holly, Executive Creative Director at Upwork. "Seeing the amazing creative work Deuce has produced for Budweiser in this inaugural Upwork CoLab is exactly why we started the program in the first place. It will provide more unique opportunities for top talent to reach new heights by doing meaningful work, showcasing their expertise, and building powerful relationships with brands like Budweiser."

"These unique Labor Day cans represent the immense respect and admiration Budweiser has for workers in America. As we gather around the country to celebrate this weekend, we wanted to do the same by recognizing many of their contributions," said Marisa Seigel, Head of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch. "The team at Deuce really impressed us with their interpretation of our brief and these designs demonstrate a new take for Bud around Labor Day celebrations. Our collaboration with Upwork helps us bring a fresh perspective to a popular drinking holiday where many are gathering over a beer with family and friends."

"We started Deuce with the clear intention of doing the best creative work possible, with the best, most ambitious brands, and Upwork has enabled us to do that through this Budweiser collaboration," said Richard Patrick, Creative Director & Co-Founder, Deuce Studio.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand - brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Deuce Studio

Deuce Studio is a London-based branding and packaging design agency founded in 2016. Named after the tennis term meaning equal in points, Deuce was founded to be an agency that is equal to its clients, forming valuable and lasting relationships along the way. After their experience at larger agencies, the founding partners decided to take the knowledge gained working with large brands and apply it to challenger brands and SMEs. For Deuce, creating a brand is just the start, their experienced team can deliver across multiple touch points, from packaging that stands out on supermarket shelves, to websites that convert visitors into customers. By combining insightful strategy with effective design, Deuce Studio helps their clients develop unique brands with impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005793/en/