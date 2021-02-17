Label Insight Named To The 2020 FoodTech 500 -- The Fortune 500 Of Food Tech

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Fooding has named Label Insight to its inaugural FoodTech 500 , which ranks the definitive list of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability.

The 2020 FoodTech 500 ranks start-up and scaleup companies from across the entire food supply chain based on their business momentum, market footprint and sustainability impact. This year's winners span the globe and represent 52 different countries. According to Forward Fooding, the FoodTech 500 showcases companies that are acting as a force of good for creating a brighter future of food. Label Insight ranked 63rd out of the 500 winners and 2000 nominees.

Label Insight provides Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands and retailers unique insight to serve their consumers through product innovation and market activation based on emerging, high-demand consumer preferences related to health benefits, allergens, sustainability and more. Label Insight's industry leading product metadata platform spans consumer product preferences such as "sustainably sourced", "keto-diet", "no sesame", "low sugar" "and "cruelty-free" to enable brands and retailers to help consumers find the products that meet their individual health, wellness and lifestyle needs.

"Being recognized as a global leader in food technology is a well-deserved recognition for our customer-obsessed team and great validation of the value our patented platform delivers," said Todd Morris, CEO of Label Insight. "Hundreds of millions of consumers are searching for products based on sustainability, health and wellness and other individual preferences and we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver innovation that empowers consumers to live better lives through better product choices."

Label Insight is the world's largest and most trusted product attribute metadata platform fueling the data platforms of leading retailers and CPG brands to help them better serve consumers. Its best-in-class product attribute metadata and patented data science has led to partnerships with leaders across the CPG ecosystem including a recently announced partnership with CPG commerce experience management platform Salsify.

About Label InsightLabel Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 30,000 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities through product content, insights, and activation, both online and in store. In addition to the FoodTech 500, Label Insight was recently named to the CBInsights 2020 Retail Tech 100 , as one of the world's most innovative B2B retail technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

