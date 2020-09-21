Label-Free Detection Market By Product & Service, Application, End-user - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-Free Detection Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables (Biosensor Chip), Software), Technology (Surface Plasmon Resonance), Application (Binding Kinetics), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global label-free detection market is projected to reach USD 626.4 million by 2025 from USD 431.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is largely driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products, a growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships, and the high sensitivity of label-free technologies.

By consumables type segment, the biosensor chips accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the label-free detection market

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables market is segmented into biosensor chips, microplates and reagents & kits. The biosensor chips accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the consumables segment mainly due to the high specificity and ability to monitor molecular interactions in real-time.

By application, the binding kinetics segment accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market

Based on application, the label-free detection market is categorized into six segments-binding kinetics, binding thermodynamics, hit confirmation, lead generation, endogenous receptor detection, and other applications. The binding kinetics accounted for the largest share of application segment due to the increasing number of drug discovery research and development activities and increasing efforts to study biomolecular kinetics through label-free detection technologies.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the label-free detection market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the label-free detection market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to rising awareness, increasing government support and funding, and growth in life science research.

North America: the largest share of the label-free detection market

North America accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market The availability of funds for research, increasing research activities in drug discovery and development, growth in pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the presence of key players are the major factors driving the North American market.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Label-Free Detection Market Overview4.2 Asia Pacific: Label-Free Detection Market, by End User & Country (2019)4.3 Label-Free Detection Consumables Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Drug Discovery Programs Through Academic-Industrial Partnerships5.2.1.3 High Sensitivity of Label-Free Technologies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Life Science Research Activities in Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals5.2.5 Trends5.2.5.1 Rising Pharmaceutical Outsourcing5.2.5.2 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Label-Free Detection Market5.3 Technological Analysis 6 Label-Free Detection Market, by Product & Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Instruments6.2.1 Technological Advancements in Label-Free Detection Systems to Drive the Instruments Market6.3 Consumables6.3.1 Biosensor Chips6.3.1.1 Label-Free Biosensor Chips are Highly Specific and Allow Real-Time Monitoring of Molecular Interactions6.3.2 Microplates6.3.2.1 Many Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Use Microplates Due to their Low Cost6.3.3 Reagents and Kits6.3.3.1 Availability of Ready-To-Use Kits for Assay Development Drives the Market Growth6.4 Software and Services 7 Label-Free Detection Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Surface Plasmon Resonance7.2.1 Growing Use of Spr Technology in Affinity and Kinetic Studies to Fuel Market Growth7.3 Differential Scanning Calorimetry7.3.1 Dsc is Widely Used in Drug Discovery and Development for the Characterization of Proteins7.4 Bio-Layer Interferometry7.4.1 Microfluidics-Free Nature of Bli to Drive the Market Growth7.5 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry7.5.1 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry is Used in the Label-Free Measurement of the Binding Affinity and Thermodynamics of Biomolecular Interactions7.6 Other Lfd Technologies 8 Label-Free Detection Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Binding Kinetics8.2.1 Binding Kinetics Held the Largest Share of the Label-Free Detection Market in 20198.3 Binding Thermodynamics8.3.1 Thermodynamic Studies are Widely Used in Basic Research to Determine the Mechanism of Action of Drugs8.4 Hit Confirmation8.4.1 Label-Free Technologies Allow the Study of Biomolecular Interactions in their Native States8.5 Lead Generation8.5.1 Label-Free Technologies Provide Greater Depth of Information in the Drug Candidate Selection Process8.6 Endogenous Receptor Detection8.6.1 High Sensitivity of Label-Free Assays Driving their Use for Detecting Endogenous Receptors8.7 Other Applications 9 Label-Free Detection Market, by End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies9.2.1 Growing Adoption of Label-Free Detection Technologies by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies for Studying Molecular Interactions to Fuel Market Growth9.3 Academic & Research Institutes9.3.1 Rising Industry-Academia Collaborations for Research to Drive the Growth of This Market9.4 Contract Research Organizations9.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing to Drive Market Growth9.5 Other End Users 10 Label-Free Detection Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia Pacific10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Market Evaluation Framework11.4 Competitive Scenario11.4.1 Key Product Launches11.4.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements11.4.3 Key Expansions11.4.4 Key Acquisitions 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Overview12.2 Global Label-Free Detection Market: Company Evaluation Matrix12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Company Profiles12.3.1 Danaher12.3.2 Sartorius Ag12.3.3 Waters Corporation12.3.4 Perkinelmer Inc.12.3.5 Ametek, Inc.12.3.6 Horiba, Ltd.12.3.7 Spectris12.3.8 Mettler Toledo12.3.9 Corning Incorporated 12.3.10 Agilent Technologies, Inc. 12.3.11 Nanotemper Technologies Gmbh 12.3.12 Shimadzu Corporation 12.3.13 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation 12.3.14 Affinit Instruments 12.3.15 Biosensing Instrument 12.3.16 Bionavis Ltd. 12.3.17 Creoptix Ag 12.3.18 Nicoya 12.3.19 Bioptix Analytical Llc 12.3.20 Wyatt Technology Corporation 13 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kbs3a

