Labcorp To Speak Virtually At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.

Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Company website at www.Labcorp.com and archived for replay.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005974/en/