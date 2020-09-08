LabCorp Launches First Combined Test For Covid-19, Flu And RSV In Time For Flu Season

LabCorp (LH) - Get Report, a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, today announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The single-panel test, which detects multiple types of infections, can help doctors diagnose patients and make decisions about treatment options. The test is available to patients through doctors, hospitals, and other authorized healthcare providers nationwide. LabCorp has also submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to offer the combined test through its Pixel by LabCorp™ at-home test collection kit, which would offer added convenience and accessibility.

"The U.S. is facing the most challenging health crisis in a century and is about to enter flu season, which has the potential to put additional strain on our healthcare system and cost lives," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics. "Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing. Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients."

LabCorp's COVID-19, influenza A / B, and RSV testing method is part of the company's continued commitment to meet the demand for diagnostic testing as the country addresses the overlap of the COVID-19 health crisis and flu season. Between October 1, 2019, and April 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there were 39 to 56 million flu illnesses, resulting in 18 to 26 million medical visits i. A significant flu and RSV season this year could put an added strain on the healthcare system, as people experience similar symptoms - fever, cough, and aches, for example - with COVID-19 and respiratory viruses.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the Pixel by LabCorp at-home test will be another convenient option for individuals to determine if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV. Thousands of people have used the company's COVID-19 Pixel by LabCorp at-home test kit, with 95 percent of users being very satisfied or satisfied with their experience. The Pixel by LabCorp at-home test uses a short swab that is easily inserted into the individual's lower nostril, reducing the discomfort associated with much longer swabs.

In addition to its novel respiratory flu test, LabCorp offers a suite of readily accessible prevention-to-detection solutions for COVID-19 and flu that doctors, healthcare providers, individuals, employers, and students can access. The company has performed over 13 million molecular tests since March, using several sample collection methods, including simple nasal swabs and nasopharyngeal swabs. For more information, individuals can speak to their doctor, healthcare provider or visit LabCorp's COVID-19 website.

