Labcorp Completes Acquisition Of Toxikon Corporation

Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Toxikon Corporation, a contract research organization delivering best-in-class nonclinical testing services. The addition of Toxikon to Labcorp Drug Development bolsters Labcorp's strong nonclinical development portfolio, and creates a strategic footprint for the company to partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in the Boston, Mass., area.

The definitive agreement for the transaction was announced on Nov. 18. Specific terms were not disclosed.

About Labcorp

