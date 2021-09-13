Labcorp Completes Acquisition Of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra Testing Business

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from Myriad Genetics' autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra ® rheumatoid...

Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from Myriad Genetics' autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra ® rheumatoid arthritis (RA) assay.

Earlier this year, Labcorp entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Myriad's Vectra test, related IP and other RA assets, bolstering its scientific leadership in rheumatology. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Labcorp

