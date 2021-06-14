Labcorp And OmniSeq Launch INSIGHT℠, Next-Generation Sequencing Platform To Advance Precision Oncology

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (LH) - Get Report, a leading global life sciences company, and OmniSeq, a CAP-accredited, molecular diagnostic innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, today announced the launch of OmniSeq INSIGHT℠, a comprehensive genomic and immune profiling, tissue-based test that integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The test is designed to advance precision oncology and improve patient outcomes, as part of Labcorp's commitment to empower better health decisions for patients through the addition of cutting-edge diagnostic tools in precision medicine.

"There continues to be significant advancements in the oncology space, including the identification of new biomarkers and therapies at an unprecedented pace," said Prasanth Reddy, M.D., MPH, senior vice president and oncology head at Labcorp and a triple board-certified oncologist. "This new test provides up-to-date, evidence-based treatment recommendations and incorporates current guidelines into a report that is easy to interpret, allowing clinicians to make the best treatment choices for their patients, including potential clinical trials."

OmniSeq INSIGHT is a pan-cancer, solid tumor test that combines two different treatment paradigms— genomic and immune profiling, including tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability, and immune gene expression, which enhances the characterization of the unique genomic biomarkers in a patient's tumor. The results from the test are presented in an easy-to-read report, summarizing all FDA-approved therapies and immunotherapies that match the patient's tumor profile. This enables clinicians to provide the most up-to-date treatments for their patients, in addition to identifying clinical trials for which patients may be eligible within 200 miles of their homes. The report provides evidence-based recommendations specific to the individual test results through the use of a proprietary database sourced from numerous biologic and scientific literature, including National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines®, giving clinicians access to the most advanced treatment options.

OmniSeq INSIGHT is available to U.S.-based clinicians exclusively through Labcorp, and across Canada through Dynacare, a Labcorp company. The test is also available to global biopharmaceutical companies through OmniSeq and Labcorp Drug Development. This can help reduce development time and costs while maximizing patient stratification by accelerating biomarker selection in preclinical and clinical development and in targeted therapeutic and companion diagnostic development.

OmniSeq and Labcorp Drug Development have a proven track record of providing a range of solutions and can offer the scalability required—backed by global expertise, regulatory guidance and informatics systems that are tailored to the biopharmaceutical partner's unique development needs.

"We are excited to advance our partnership with Labcorp, continuing to provide increased access to oncology care for patients leveraging Labcorp's extensive footprint and oncology experience," said Margot Schoenborn, CEO of OmniSeq. "We are making this test available globally to biopharmaceutical customers for incorporation into their clinical trials for biomarker stratification and to support new precision medicine oncology approaches to drug and companion diagnostic development."

OmniSeq INSIGHT is NYS CLEP approved and leverages Labcorp's broad national coverage, including in-network with most major health plans and 1,600 contractual relationships with plans, payers and other health care organizations.

For more information about OmniSeq INSIGHT, visit omniseq.com/omniseq-insight/ and oncology.labcorp.com/omniseq.

About OmniSeqOmniSeq, an innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, is a CLIA, CAP accredited and ISO 13485:2016 certified molecular diagnostic laboratory based in Buffalo, New York. OmniSeq endeavors to find the right drug or the right trial for every patient by improving access to better cancer treatment options through molecular and immune profiling. For more information, call +1-800-781-1259 or visit www.omniseq.com.

About LabcorpLabcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Report reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Covance by Labcorp at www.Covance.com, and Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

OmniSeq Contact: Sawyer Lipari slipari@lambert.com

Labcorp Contact:Media: Christopher Allman-Bradshaw - 336-436-8263 Media@Labcorp.com

Investors: Chas Cook - 336-436-5076 Investor@Labcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-and-omniseq-launch-insight-next-generation-sequencing-platform-to-advance-precision-oncology-301311676.html

SOURCE OmniSeq